Man City to potentially ruin Man Utd’s whole summer if two £158million transfers go through

Manchester City are being linked with a transfer swoop for Manchester United target Toni Kroos in a move that would spell very bad news indeed for the Red Devils.

According to Don Balon, City could pounce for Kroos in the event that Real Madrid manage to bring in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in that position.

The Germany international is currently shining at the World Cup this summer as he looks to win the trophy for a second time, but that hasn’t cooled the transfer speculation coming in.

Just yesterday another Don Balon linked United with a potential £70million move for Kroos, who would be a dream fit in their midfield after the retirement of Michael Carrick this summer.

Playing a similar role, the 28-year-old would bring both quality and experience to Jose Mourinho’s side for a pretty generous price in this market.

United have also been linked with Milinkovic-Savic by the Sun among others, though Don Balon also recently claimed Real were in for him and that Lazio’s asking price was £88m – a fee they might try to get down by including Mateo Kovacic in the deal.

Still, this potential movement of two top class midfielders for a total of £158m could give City a major edge over United in next season’s title race.

Although Mourinho’s side have already succeeded in signing Fred this summer, they surely need another player in that area as Marouane Fellaini nears the end of his contract, while Paul Pogba hardly hit the most convincing form last season.

Either one of Kroos or Milinkovic-Savic would be ideal, but it looks like both could potentially end up slipping away from them, with Kroos possibly heading to the blue half of Manchester to rub salt into the wound.