Jose Mourinho ‘convinced’ to try transfer swoop for Serie A star after glowing reports from Manchester United scouts

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly ‘convinced’ about a future move for Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen after glowing reports from club scouts.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening at the back in the near future and Andersen has really caught the eye in Serie A in recent times.

The 22-year-old is a commanding 6 ft 4 centre-back who seems ideal for the Premier League, and it seems Mourinho has been persuaded to try a move for him, according to La Repubblica, as translated by Club Call.

MUFC fans will hope something can happen with Andersen in January, though their club has also been linked with a fair few other big names in that area of the pitch too.

With the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly not exactly convincing, it remains to be seen how many more chances Mourinho should get to make big signings in defence.

Still, the Portuguese seemingly remains keen on tightening up at the back, with ESPN recently linking the Red Devils with £40million-rated Inter Milan star Milan Skriniar as well.