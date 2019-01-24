Maurizio Sarri makes plea to fans ahead of Chelsea vs Tottenham clash

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has made what sounds a lot like a plea to impatient Blues fans ahead of tonight’s clash with Tottenham.
The Blues are not in the best run of form at the moment, and face a difficult game against Spurs in the Carabao Cup semi-final as they go into the match 1-0 down on aggregate after losing the first leg at Wembley.
MORE: Coutinho can seal PL return with Man Utd, Liverpool or Chelsea if they pay £138m transfer fee
Chelsea also recently lost 2-0 to Arsenal and seem to have made a real slump in recent games, with Sarri seemingly failing to build on what had been a promising start since joining from Napoli in the summer.
Writing in his programme notes tonight, the Italian tactician launched a passionate defence of his project at Stamford Bridge, saying that it will take time.
Given many Chelsea fans seem to be losing patience with Sarri – not least this man in the video clip below from talkSPORT – it sounds a lot like the 60-year-old is aware he has to make a case for what he’s trying to do with the club.
? "I can't stand him! I want him out!"
? "Sarri makes mistake after mistake… He's awful."
? "He reminds me of Wenger!"
Do you get the feeling Simon the #CFC fan isn't happy at the moment? ? pic.twitter.com/si57VqHy6m
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 22, 2019
Here’s what Sarri said in his programme notes, as quoted by Goal’s Nizaar Kinsella:
Sarri in his programme notes: "We cannot forget that we are developing a style of play here, and it takes time for a group to adapt to a new approach. Already we have become a team that can dominate possession in the most difficult matches, but this is only the start" #CFC #THFC
— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 24, 2019