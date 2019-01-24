Maurizio Sarri makes plea to fans ahead of Chelsea vs Tottenham clash

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has made what sounds a lot like a plea to impatient Blues fans ahead of tonight’s clash with Tottenham.

The Blues are not in the best run of form at the moment, and face a difficult game against Spurs in the Carabao Cup semi-final as they go into the match 1-0 down on aggregate after losing the first leg at Wembley.

Chelsea also recently lost 2-0 to Arsenal and seem to have made a real slump in recent games, with Sarri seemingly failing to build on what had been a promising start since joining from Napoli in the summer.

Writing in his programme notes tonight, the Italian tactician launched a passionate defence of his project at Stamford Bridge, saying that it will take time.

Given many Chelsea fans seem to be losing patience with Sarri – not least this man in the video clip below from talkSPORT – it sounds a lot like the 60-year-old is aware he has to make a case for what he’s trying to do with the club.

? "I can't stand him! I want him out!" ? "Sarri makes mistake after mistake… He's awful." ? "He reminds me of Wenger!" Do you get the feeling Simon the #CFC fan isn't happy at the moment? ? pic.twitter.com/si57VqHy6m — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 22, 2019

Here’s what Sarri said in his programme notes, as quoted by Goal’s Nizaar Kinsella: