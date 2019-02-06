Video: Malcom equalises for Barcelona in El Clasico

Just over ten minutes into the second half, Barcelona are back on level terms against Real Madrid after Brazilian winger Malcom netted an equaliser for the Blaugrana.

Central defender Clement Lenglet started off the move by playing a lovely long pass forward, Keylor Navas had to rush off his line to deny Jordi Alba the chance of scoring, Luis Suarez then fired a shot at goal which thundered off the post.

The ball spilled out to Malcom and the youngster took a touch firing a shot towards goal, Malcom’s shot managed to evade four Real Madrid players before hitting the back of the net.

This was a truly hectic piece of play which was made even more dramatic by the officials decision not to award the goal straight away.

Check out the goal below:

Malcom’s goal has opened the game up and the heat is on for both sides.