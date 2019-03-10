Arsenal keen to sign midfield hard-man as soon as the transfer window opens

Arsenal are reportedly battling Juventus for the potential transfer of Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal ahead of the summer.

According to Spanish source Don Balon, the Gunners are among the two teams eager to snap up the Chile international as soon as the next transfer window opens.

Despite looking somewhat past his best and having a mixed season at Barcelona, Vidal has long been one of the finest players in the world in his position.

The 31-year-old was instrumental to the success of Juventus and Bayern Munich during spells there, and it’s little surprise Don Balon claim his old club are interested in taking him back.

It seems quite possible Barca would be ready to let Vidal go after just one season, and he’d certainly do a job for Arsenal right now.

The north London giants will lose Aaron Ramsey when his contract expires this summer, while players like Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny haven’t really been up to scratch in the middle of the park.

A tough-tackling, no-nonsense midfield player, Vidal would add some much-needed bite to Unai Emery’s side, even if he’d only be a short-term signing due to his age.