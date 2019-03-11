Arsenal official in Italy for second time in four weeks to make check on potential €50m transfer

Arsenal scouts have reportedly been in Italy to keep an eye on AC Milan star Suso once again ahead of a potential transfer.

Around four weeks ago, Italian source Tuttomercatoweb reported that the Gunners had watched the classy Spaniard play for Milan against Cagliari.

And now journalist Nicolo Schira claims that on Saturday Arsenal once again had scouts keep an eye on Suso in Milan’s game against Chievo.

Last saturday #Arsenal has sent his scout in Italy to watch #Suso in Chievo-Milan. #Gunners are interested in him (but is not the first choise as a winger) for the next season. #transfers #AFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) March 11, 2019

It certainly seems like the north Londoners have a strong interest in the former Liverpool attacker, who has shone immensely since moving to the San Siro.

Suso also makes sense as an ideal signing for Unai Emery’s side right now, with the likes of Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi all having unconvincing seasons.

Suso would surely be a big upgrade if he could continue to improve at this rate, despite having flopped in the Premier League earlier in his career.

Schira, however, does tweet that the 25-year-old is not a top priority for Arsenal, so it remains to be seen if this deal will definitely come to pass.

Tuttomercatoweb have also linked Suso with Chelsea in the past, stating he’d cost around €50million.