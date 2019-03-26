Arsenal in running to beat Manchester United to transfer of dream Aaron Ramsey replacement

Arsenal are reportedly a surprise contender up against the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City for the transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

This rumour from Don Balon comes as Aaron Ramsey nears a departure from the Emirates Stadium, with his contract expiring at the end of the season and a move to Juventus already in place, as confirmed by their official site earlier this season.

The Wales international will be a big loss for the Gunners, but it seems they could be thinking big in their bid to replace him as they supposedly enter the running for Kroos, as per Don Balon.

The Germany international’s form may have gone slightly downhill this season, but he’s long been one of the finest midfielders in the world, winning a host of major honours in a glittering career for club and country.

A treble winner with Bayern Munich, a World Cup winner with Germany and a three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, it’s easy to see why Unai Emery might want experience like that in this under-achieving Arsenal squad.

Still, this is an ambitious deal and it remains to be seen if the north Londoners can beat clubs like United and City to his signature.

Kroos is certainly much-needed at Old Trafford as well, with the club yet to truly replace influential former star Michael Carrick since his retirement last summer.