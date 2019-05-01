Solskjaer wants Manchester United to wrap up £150m double transfer ASAP

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly eager for the club to wrap up the transfers of Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes quickly this summer.

The pair have been strongly linked with the Red Devils in recent times, as well as other top clubs after superb seasons in the Portuguese league with Benfica and Sporting Lisbon, respectively.

According to the Evening Standard, Man Utd are keen to do their business quickly and are making Felix and Fernandes top priorities in a potential £150million double deal.

The report also lists other targets for the club, with Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye being looked at as a potential replacement for Ander Herrera.

However, it is the additions of Felix and Fernandes that would arguably be the most exciting, with the pair showing themselves to have big futures in the game.

They could also play the hugely important roles of giving MUFC more in attack, with Felix dubbed the ‘new Cristiano Ronaldo’, while Fernandes has been a prolific scorer from midfield, showing he could even be an upgrade on Paul Pogba in that department.

United fans will certainly be pleased to hear that it seems their club is not messing about this summer, with spending clearly needed as the team looks unlikely to make into the top four this season.