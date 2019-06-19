Tottenham offered £31.2million transfer after major development at Arsenal

Tottenham have been offered the transfer of Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen after a big development in rumours linking him with Arsenal.

According to the Daily Star, the Gunners have decided they cannot meet the 23-year-old’s asking price, which currently stands at around £31.2million.

This is a grim reality check for Arsenal fans, most of whom would feel they need to be aiming for bigger names than Andersen anyway, though even he is out of their reach.

The Daily Star now claim this could give Spurs the chance to pounce and sign Andersen instead, with the north London side likely to be in need of a replacement for Toby Alderweireld this summer.

The Belgian will have a £25m buy-out clause kicking in to his contract this summer, according to the Daily Star, and there’s no doubt Andersen could be a fine replacement for not a huge amount more.

The Dane has shone in Serie A, looking a composed centre-back with great ball-playing abilities – something that should make him a good fit in Mauricio Pochettino’s side.