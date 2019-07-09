Tottenham to be offered €80m duo in potential blow to Manchester United’s transfer plans

Tottenham reportedly look set to be offered the chance to seal the transfers of €80m-rated Real Madrid pair Dani Ceballos and Mariano Diaz.

The duo are said to be the players on offer to Spurs in exchange for their star attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen, according to Spanish source Don Balon.

This looks like a tempting offer for Tottenham, who would do well to strengthen their midfield with a direct Eriksen replacement in Ceballos, while also strengthening up front with Diaz, who could be a solid replacement for the departing Fernando Llorente as cover for Harry Kane.

This could be a blow for Manchester United, however, who have been linked with Eriksen by the Sun and others, with the Denmark international an ideal target for them if Paul Pogba leaves.

Still, it perhaps seems unlikely they could match that Real Madrid bid for Eriksen, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer simply not having quite the same pool of talent to choose from at Old Trafford.

That is, unless, Spurs decide they’d quite like to sign Ashley Young and Phil Jones any time soon…