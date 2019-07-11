BREAKING: Manchester United working to bag £120million Premier League duo after major development

Manchester United are set to make it their priority to seal the transfers of Harry Maguire and Mario Lemina following a major development.

The Red Devils have endured a frustrating summer so far, only bringing in two youngsters in Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

Much more is surely needed after last season’s disappointments, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now said to be focusing on two main targets to improve his defence and midfield.

A report on Thursday claimed a deal to sign Lemina from Southampton was all but done. Sources close to the deal have since told CaughtOffside that while that is not quite the case, there is confidence a deal can be done for around £30million after positive initial talks.

Lemina has become MUFC’s priority after it emerged that a deal to sign Newcastle United starlet Sean Longstaff would be too expensive at £50m.

The Saints ace should be a decent alternative, however, and has also been linked with Arsenal this summer after admitting he wants to leave the St Mary’s Stadium.

In defence, the Sun claim United are set to go all out for Leicester star Maguire now, with the England international valued at around £90m.