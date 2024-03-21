Insider backs Leeds United to sign Premier League midfielder

Leeds United have been tipped to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff, and former player Carlton Palmer believes the Englishman could be a smart signing.

Being a born n’ bred Geordie, Longstaff, 26, is a fan favourite among the St. James’ Park faithful.

However, with less than 18 months left on his contract and the club in need of more top-level quality, Longstaff has emerged as an unfortunate candidate to be sold.

And reacting to reports Daniel Farke has included the 26-year-old on his summer shortlist ahead of the Whites’ probable promotion back to the Premier League, Palmer said: “He’s only got a year left on his contract, so this would be a very, very good signing.

“It has been reported that Newcastle would want a fee of around £15m and that would fall into Leeds’ budget.”

He added: “This is what you’ve got to do, and Daniel Farke is doing exactly what a manager should be doing now. I think Leeds have a great chance of going up, so you have to be looking at players.”

“You don’t want to be doing business late, you want to get the players in, because it’s already tough enough for Championship clubs to remain in the Premier League when they get promoted.

“This would be a terrific signing for Leeds, a really strong signing for the football club. It’s one thing getting to the Premier League, but it’s another thing staying there.”

Since being promoted to the Magpies’ senior first team back in 2019, Longstaff, who is valued at around £25 million, has scored 14 goals and registered 11 assists in 172 games in all competitions.