Newcastle United have reportedly opened talks with midfielder Sean Longstaff over a new and improved contract.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Magpies are determined to tie the midfielder down on fresh terms, despite agreeing a new deal with him only last year.

Becoming one of Eddie Howe’s most consistent performers, Longstaff, 25, is beginning to show exactly why he was so highly rated in his younger days.

And set to be rewarded for his fine performances, which have included scoring in the side’s remarkable 4-1 Champions League win over PSG this week, Longstaff is in line for a new deal and another pay rise.

Teammate and midfield partner Bruno Guimaraes recently penned a new deal at St. James’ Park and now Longstaff, along with Joelinton, are thought to be next in line.

Since being promoted to the Magpies’ senior first-team in 2019, Longstaff, who has two years left on his current deal, has directly contributed to 20 goals in 145 games in all competitions.