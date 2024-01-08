Newcastle put 26-year-old first-team starter on transfer list

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United’s need to add new players this month needs little introduction.

The Magpies’ season is on the slide with an injury-stricken squad causing Eddie Howe no end of problems.

And with the club desperate to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules to avoid the same fate Everton recently suffered in the form of a 10-point deduction, Howe is rumoured to be open to selling to raise much-needed funds.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds on verge of agreeing deal to sign 33-year-old from UK club
Bayern Munich attacker ‘keen on’ joining Manchester United
Erik Ten Hag confirms Man United duo’s return to ‘partial’ first-team training

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, one player the northeast giants could be ‘willing to listen to offers for’ is midfielder Sean Longstaff.

The surprising claim comes during a time when Longstaff has not only been one of the club’s fittest players but also their best, so to imagine Howe bidding farewell to him seems almost impossible.

Nevertheless, Nixon believes the 26-year-old leaving St. James’ Park this month is a very real possibility and a scenario that could come to fruition should a suitable offer be made.

Since the start of the season, Longstaff, who has 18 months left on his contract, has scored three goals and registered two assists in 25 games in all competitions.

More Stories Sean Longstaff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.