Rebekah Vardy is not having a good day.

Earlier on Wednesday, Coleen Rooney, the WAG of former Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney, released a statement on Twitter slamming Vardy for leaking her private Instagram stories to the Sun newspaper.

Coleen also explained in detail how she tested her suspicions against Rebekah by blocking everyone else except her and creating false stories for her to pass on to the tabloid.

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it…… pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

This really doesn’t look good for Rebekah, and it’s been the talk of Twitter all day.

To make matters worse, some of her old tweets are now being uncovered and one of them is particularly poor from her as she recounted being allegedly followed by a ‘weird black man’.

Of course, being stalked or followed is no laughing matter, but the fact that she felt the need to mention the man’s race is not going down well online.

Here are some responses as some fans revel in her humiliation once again…

Rebekah vardy is a racist pass it on https://t.co/V4Y8HrOCaD — Ndombele_SZN (@ndombele_szn) October 9, 2019

yeah definitely team coleen https://t.co/h120LxeGr5 — Rory Stewart would be a terrible Mayor (@JAACable) October 9, 2019

Now Rebekah Vardy’s racist tweets are coming to light. You ?? love ?? to ?? see ?? it ?? she is done. Over. Cancelled. — Rose (@whatfamm) October 9, 2019

Not only are you a snitch, but you're also a racist? Jamie Vardy ought to have done better. — Sesan (@Sesan1809) October 9, 2019