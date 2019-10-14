Juventus could reportedly be ready to use Adrien Rabiot in a deal for Christian Eriksen, a player who’s also caught the eye of Real Madrid.

According to the Metro, Eriksen’s deal with Tottenham is set to run out in the summer, thus, the Dane will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January 1st onwards.

And amidst this, it seems like both Juve and Real are going to be in the hunt for Eriksen’s signature in the near future given recent reports.

According to Le10Sport, via Football Italia, the Old Lady could be set to include Rabiot in a deal for Eriksen in order to ensure they beat Real Madrid to his signature, a club who are also in the hunt for the player.

Given how good Eriksen is, this doesn’t seem like a bad idea from Juve, especially given that Rabiot hasn’t exactly set the world alight in Italy since his move to Italy.

The Frenchman swapped PSG for the Old Lady in the summer, however he’s made just four appearances in all competitions so far, failing to bag either a goal or assist during those games.

Eriksen’s been one of the best players in the Premier League ever since he swapped Amsterdam for north London back in the summer of 2013.

During his time with Spurs, the 27-year-old has bagged a total of 67 goals and 87 assists in 288 games, a total which means he directly contributes to a goal once every two games or so.

Should Juve end up using Rabiot in a deal for Eriksen, it’ll be interesting to see if that’s enough to see them beat Los Blancos to the Danish international’s signature this season…