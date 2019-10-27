Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is of the opinion that the team looks in better form than last season when they won the Champions League.

The Reds lifted Europe’s biggest prize for the 6th time when they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final at the Wanda Metropolitano in June. This season, Jurgen Klopp’s team have been doing very well so far, going unbeaten in all of their Premier League matches as of now.

Liverpool play Tottenham at Anfield today and will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run. Firmino feels that the squad has improved and looks stronger than it did last season. As quoted by the Mirror, the Brazilian international said: “I think this team is stronger than last year. When I look around, I see the strongest team. Winning the Champions League last season helped us because it showed our level – and this year I would say we have improved even more. I have very positive feelings about the season.”

Liverpool look pretty formidable this season so far and have a very good chance of lifting the Premier League provided they do not have the kind slip-ups they did at one point in 2018/19.

The Reds are currently three points ahead of Manchester City in the league table and have a good chance of extending their lead to six points if they beat Tottenham at Anfield today.