‘So happy to see him starting’ – These Chelsea fans react to Lampard’s ‘fantastic’ lineup for Watford clash

Some Chelsea fans are over the moon after seeing Frank Lampard’s lineup for tonight’s Premier League clash with Watford. The Blues will be hoping to continue their good form.

Frank Lampard has made just one change to the Chelsea side that defeated Burnley 4-2 last weekend. Emerson Palmieri is back at left-back after returning from injury.

Lampard fielded a rotated side against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, the Blues fell to defeat and they’ll be itching to get back to winning ways this evening.

The Hornets have failed to win a single game in the league so far this season, the Hertfordshire outfit are rock bottom of the table and it’s hard to look past them as nailed-on relegation candidates.

Given Chelsea’s free-flowing attacking ability, it looks as though Quique Sanchez Flores’ men will be no match for the Blues today.

Check out Chelsea’s lineup below:

Here’s how some of the Blues faithful reacted to the teamsheet:

Fantastic lineup. — Lav (@LavCFC) November 2, 2019

Emerson is back! Huge boost. Hope we can get the game wrapped up quickly so we can bring Kovacic, Azpi & Willian off to save them for Ajax. — JMH (@ChelseaCentral_) November 2, 2019

Lampard has made a huge statement by dropping Hudson-Odoi for Pulisic. It’s the right choice but was unthinkable two weeks ago. — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) November 2, 2019

So happy to see Emerson starting ??? — Eden Puli Cheek (@Pulicheek) November 2, 2019

Emerson starting??? Easy Clean sheet — FR23? (@FikretR23) November 2, 2019

Yes our best lineup when Willian purple patch over CHO over Willian and kante over jorginho — CFC??? (@yeswekante11CFC) November 2, 2019

Probably our best team at the moment — GAGÉ? (@GAGEx_) November 2, 2019

A confident performance from the Blues will also bring them closer to Premier League giants Manchester City and Liverpool.

Frank Lampard’s men have the chance to put pressure on the title favourites.