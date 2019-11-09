Tammy Abraham scored his 10th Premier League goal of the season this afternoon, as he bagged Chelsea’s opener in their 2-0 win against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Strikes from Abraham and USA international Christian Pulisic proved to be the difference between the two sides come full time, as Lampard’s men crept up to second in the league.

It was a solid performance all-round from the Blues, who’ve now won their last six Premier League games, the first time they’ve done so since Antonio Conte was in charge.

Abraham’s goal today now means that the’s reached double figures in just 12 games, a great return for a player his age.

The forward’s tally is so good in fact, that his strike today means that he’s become the first player since Arjen Robben to score 10+ goals for the Blues in the PL whilst being 22 years and 38 days old or younger.

22y 38d – Tammy Abraham is the second youngest player to reach double figures for Premier League goals for @ChelseaFC, after Arjen Robben (21y 342d). Decimal. #CHECRY pic.twitter.com/tAEVfLlFnT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 9, 2019

Given how he’s started this season, we’re sure Chelsea fans will be expecting big things from Abraham going forward.

Seems like Lampard’s got both Abraham, and his Chelsea side, firing on all cylinders so far this season!