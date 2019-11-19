Menu

Manchester United wonderkid Mason Greenwood singles out two of his role models at Old Trafford

Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood has singled out two role models he has at the club – manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and team-mate Marcus Rashford.

The 18-year-old has become more of a regular in the Man Utd first-team this season, having shone for the club at academy level for some time.

It remains to be seen if Greenwood can definitely make a career for himself at Old Trafford, but he looks a player with enormous potential.

On top of that, he’s lucky to be playing under a manager like Solskjaer, who clearly sees the value of promoting from within, having also given first-team chances to academy products like Angel Gomes, Brandon Williams and James Garner.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Greenwood says Solskjaer is a nice guy, but also says he’s watched him as a player.

Mason Greenwood celebrates a goal for Manchester United

The teenage forward also named current team-mate Rashford as another of his role models, so he’s certainly got plenty of quality names to learn from as he continues his development.

“The manager is a really nice person,” Greenwood told the Mail.

“Obviously he was a great goalscorer at United and I know about him, I’ve watched him. He’s a great manager in my eyes.

“I’ve got so many role models around me and Marcus is another one. I just want to follow in his footsteps.”

