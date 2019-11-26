Manchester United legend Gary Neville has slammed Fred and Andreas Pereira as a midfield after their poor performance in the 3-3 draw with Sheffield United.

The former Red Devils defender was not at all impressed with the duo, refusing to even talk about them as he doesn’t consider them a proper midfield.

In a truly damning take on the pair, Neville said they’re not even good enough for a mid-table club, let alone a team like Man Utd.

Most United supporters would probably agree with that, with Fred in particular looking a real blunder in the transfer market after his big-money move from Shakhtar Donetsk last season.

The Brazil international has not at any point really looked close to being worth the investment, while Pereira has long looked a promising young player, though he’s struggling to fulfil that potential.

Neville is known for being firm but fair as a pundit and it’s hard to disagree with his latest analysis on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football show, as quoted by the Metro.

“The midfield I’m not going to go into because that’s not a midfield,” he said.

“Fred and Pereira is not a midfield for a mid-table club, let alone one of the top spending clubs in Europe.

“They have got injury problems and other issues in midfield.”