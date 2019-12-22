Jamie Redknapp is of the opinion that Manchester City is still Liverpool’s biggest obstacle to the Premier League title.

The Reds are yet to face a defeat in the league this season and are currently ten points clear of Leicester City at the top of the table with 49 points. Leicester City are second with 39 points while reigning champions Manchester City are third with 38 points.

Pep Guardiola’s side beat the Foxes 3-1 yesterday to reduce the gap between the two teams to just a point.

Following the match, Redknapp opined that Manchester City are still the team which can prevent Liverpool from winning their first title in three decades. Speaking on Sky Sports, the pundit said: “If there were to be a miracle and Liverpool were to lose the title, I still think it would only come from Manchester City. They showed today the quality that they’ve got, and they were far and away the best side both in and out of possession. We talked about them getting countered but they handled every situation so well.

“Points-wise, obviously it wouldn’t have been so good [for Liverpool], as they would’ve closed the gap, and Boxing Day becomes so important, but these City players are winners. If you were to offer Brendan Rodgers top four right now, and he’d probably take that, but that means getting into the Champions League again, but City want to win the title. They will want to try to win it three times on the bounce, but I still think it will be a miracle if someone beats Liverpool now.”

Manchester City need to win all their remaining fixtures if they are to stand a chance of winning the Premier League and given the squad they have, securing all 60 points is very much possible for them. However, it will all come down to whether Liverpool drop points or not.

In the past, we have seen Liverpool squandering leads in the last few months of the season but this time, it seems highly unlikely.