Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is currently top of an impressive list after his fine start to the season in front of goal.

The England international has hit 19 goals in 30 appearances so far this season – his best ever tally since becoming a first-team regular for the Red Devils.

He’s also on 14 in the Premier League, again his highest tally ever for a league campaign, and this puts him ahead of some other big Under-23 talents for league goals so far this term.

See the tweet below from 90min as Rashford is currently top of a list also including some elite young attacking talents like Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham and Borussia Dortmund teenager Jadon Sancho…

Put some respect on Rashford's name! ? pic.twitter.com/OK0CO4c4wd — 90min (@90min_Football) January 15, 2020

Man Utd fans will be delighted to see Rashford showing he’s truly up there with the best young players in Europe such as Kylian Mbappe and in-form Inter Milan starlet Lautaro Martinez.

Chelsea’s Abraham is also showing his quality in his first season as the Blues’ first choice striker, and deserves credit for being close behind Rashford, who is far more experienced at this level even though the pair are the same age.