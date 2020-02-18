Liverpool defenders Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson looked fired up during their post-match interview following the Reds’ 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid this evening.

Saul Niguez scored the decisive goal of the first-leg in just the fourth minute, the midfielder was on hand to bundle the ball into the back of the net after a corner.

Robertson was disappointed with the refereeing leading up to Atletico’s game-changing corner, the Scotsman believes that the Reds should’ve been awarded a throw-in moments before.

Diego Simeone’s side kept Liverpool at bay with a trademark defensive performance, Robertson wasn’t happy with some of Atletico’s players ‘falling over’ in an attempt to get under the Reds’ skin.

After seeing the Liverpool duo’s comments after the match, especially Robertson’s, there’s no doubt that fans are in for a heated second-leg encounter at Anfield.

Take a look at the pair’s post-match interview below:

"They celebrated like they won the tie after the game, so let's see." "They're coming back to Anfield, we know our fans will be there." Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson know this one isn't over yet ? ? @DesKellyBTS pic.twitter.com/5tJpyM9DvH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 18, 2020

Will Simeone’s stand up to the pressure of playing at Anfield or will they become another team to fall on Merseyside?