Manchester City are reportedly considering letting go of Riyad Mahrez in the summer.

Currently valued at €60 million according to Transfermarkt, the Algerian international has made 81 appearances across all competitions for the club since joining them from Leicester City, scoring 21 goals and providing 26 assists.

SEE MORE: Barcelona interested in signing €22m-rated Manchester City loanee

According to Goal.com, Mahrez is interested in PSG with additional information from Italian outlet Calciomercato claiming that City are open to letting go of him.

The 29-year-old has been a regular under Pep Guardiola this season so far, scoring nine goals and providing 14 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.

Mahrez received many first starts this season but a big reason behind that was the absence of Leroy Sane. Once the German international returns, it could be difficult for the Algerian international to be a regular for City.

Mahrez’s addition would bolster PSG’s attack and he can also receive Champions League football, something Man City won’t be able to offer him due to their ban. It’ll be interesting to see what happens with the 29-year-old during the summer.