N’Golo Kante returns to Chelsea training despite coronavirus fears

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has reportedly returned to training with the Blues despite his fears over coronavirus.

The football season has been on hold since March due to the pandemic, which has also seen many other major leagues temporarily suspended, or in some cases terminated early.

The Bundesliga recently returned, however, and the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A now look set to follow suit in the coming weeks.

Kante had been staying away from Chelsea’s training ground but is now back at Cobham, according to BBC Sport.

The France international has understandable reasons for being cautious, however, as the report notes that he fainted in training in 2018, while his brother died of a heart attack the same year.

Whilst being a mild illness for many who catch it, COVID-19 can be deadly for the elderly or for those with pre-existing health conditions.

The BBC also note that black men and women seem more prone to dying from it than white people in England and Wales.

Chelsea fans would surely love to have a player as important as Kante back for their team when the season resumes, but of course no one should be forced to play if they don’t feel it is safe to do so.

Still, this latest report perhaps suggests Kante could be back in action for CFC next month.