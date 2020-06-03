There was a familiar face at Watford training on Wednesday

As Watford gear up for the resumption of the Premier League season, they will surely have been boosted by the return to training of their captain, Troy Deeney.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic had seen Deeney make the perfectly acceptable decision to stay away from the club, particularly as his young son has breathing difficulties, per the Daily Mail.

With nine games left of the 2019/20 campaign, the Hornets are just out of the bottom three on goal difference, but they were playing themselves into a good run of form – which included ending Liverpool’s epic unbeaten run – before the season was curtailed.

Deeney has always been an important part of the Watford side, and so his return has come at just the right time.

Nigel Pearson knows he can count on his centre-forward to always put in a shift, and even though Deeney was dead against Project Restart in the beginning, per the Daily Mail, his commitment to return now and get fit before the June 17 first set of fixtures can only bode well for the club.