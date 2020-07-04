According to the Athletic (subscription required), Manchester United are keeping close tabs on Penarol starlet Facundo Pellistri, who is emerging as a top talent in Uruguay.

The Athletic report that the Red Devils are keen on bolstering at right-wing in the summer, with Jadon Sancho their prime target, however the side won’t limit themselves to just one addition in this area.

It’s added that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have ‘closely tracked’ the 18-year-old for some time now, with Real Madrid and Manchester City also said to be eyeing the talent.

The Athletic claim that the youngster’s contract, which runs until 2022, includes a buyout clause of £10m, which would make the ace a ‘project’ type signing for the Red Devils like Dan James.

It’s added that United have the inside track on the ace as Penarol are managed by former United striker and all-time great Diego Forlan.

Pellistri has already racked up 25 first-team appearances for Penarol after breaking into the side last season, the ace has contributed one goal and three assists in these outings.

Penarol sit second and in a fine position to contend for the title once Uruguay’s top-flight resumes after suspension due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Athletic add that Pellistri already speaks English, which would certainly help the starlet settle if he was to move to Manchester anytime soon.

The Athletic’s Andy Mitten that the promising attacker is ‘two-footed’ and ‘extremely quick’, with a tendency to take on defenders.

Pellistri’s attributes could make him an ideal option for Solskjaer’s side – who are fierce on the counter-attack. The Uruguayan certainly seems like a name to watch out for in the near future.