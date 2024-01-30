Man United star’s January move to Spain gets “Here We Go” from Fabrizio Romano

Man United youngster Facundo Pellistri is set to join La Liga side Granada this week and will travel to Spain on Wednesday to complete the move.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the 22-year-old will join the Spanish side on loan until June, with the winger set to undergo his medical and sign his contract on Wednesday when he travels to Spain.

Man United were not 100% sure if allowing Pellistri to leave was the best idea given the lack of wingers at the Manchester club but the Premier League giants have now given the green light with Erik ten Hag set to put his faith in players such as Amad Diallo.

EXCL: Facundo Pellistri to Granada, here we go! Green light from Manchester United has just arrived. Granada will sign Pellistri on loan deal until June, medical tests booked. Pellistri will travel to Granada on Wednesday morning to complete medical and sign.

Pellistri is an exciting talent but the winger was not getting the time on the pitch he needs at Man United to develop. The Uruguay star has only received 366 minutes of action this season and his move to Spain will benefit him a lot.

Granada could do with the Uruguayan’s help also as they are currently second from bottom in La Liga and six points away from safety.