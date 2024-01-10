Manchester United are reportedly trying to seal the transfer of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand, but may have to pay as much as £69million for him.

The 24-year-old only just joined Sporting last summer, making the move from Lecce, and it remains to be seen if it’s that realistic for him to leave the club so quickly after joining.

Still, it seems Man Utd have already tested the waters by approaching Sporting with the offer of Facundo Pellistri moving to the Portuguese giants as part of the deal, according to the Sun.

The Red Devils may, however, have to forget about that kind of deal and simply pay the player’s £69m buy-out clause, according to the report.

Hjulmand looks like he could be a good addition at Old Trafford, with Erik ten Hag in need of some more quality in midfield after a dip in form from Casemiro this season.

MUFC may also have been left disappointed so far with how summer signing Sofyan Amrabat has performed, with the Morocco international joining on loan from Fiorentina but failing to make an impact, meaning a permanent move is surely unlikely.