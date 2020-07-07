Menu

“Proving me wrong” – Loads of Arsenal fans admit to changing their mind about one player

Arsenal fans are loving the performance of Dani Ceballos tonight as he really starts to show his class in a red and white shirt.

It’s not always been plain sailing for the Spain international at the Emirates Stadium since his loan move from Real Madrid last summer.

Still, Ceballos has been running the show against Leicester City this evening, playing a beautiful through-ball to Bukayo Saka, who then set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opening goal.

The stats also paint a real picture, with Ceballos on top of everything he’s meant to be doing in midfield…

It remains to be seen what decision Arsenal will make on the 23-year-old’s future, but it seems many fans now really seem to have been won over by him.

See below for half-time reaction on Twitter as loads of Gunners supporters admit Ceballos has proven them wrong and that they now hope to see him stay at the club on a permanent basis…

