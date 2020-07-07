Arsenal fans are loving the performance of Dani Ceballos tonight as he really starts to show his class in a red and white shirt.

It’s not always been plain sailing for the Spain international at the Emirates Stadium since his loan move from Real Madrid last summer.

Still, Ceballos has been running the show against Leicester City this evening, playing a beautiful through-ball to Bukayo Saka, who then set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opening goal.

The stats also paint a real picture, with Ceballos on top of everything he’s meant to be doing in midfield…

Dani Ceballos' first half by numbers vs. Leicester: 100% take-ons completed (2/2)

41 touches

8 recoveries (most)

8 passes into the final ? (=most)

5 passes into the box (most)

5 crosses (most) A strong midfield display so far. pic.twitter.com/JT2MjP1qtI — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 7, 2020

It remains to be seen what decision Arsenal will make on the 23-year-old’s future, but it seems many fans now really seem to have been won over by him.

See below for half-time reaction on Twitter as loads of Gunners supporters admit Ceballos has proven them wrong and that they now hope to see him stay at the club on a permanent basis…

Ceballos proving me wrong — Dayo? (@temidyy) July 7, 2020

Ceballos has changed my mind over the last couple of months. He dominated that half, his passing was excellent and his tenacity was also outstanding. Starting to think we should pay the 30 mil for him to stay — Sy (@arsenal_0502) July 7, 2020

Last few weeks have changed my mind about keeping Ceballos — Ben Willmott ?? (@UltraUpamecano) July 7, 2020

Ceballos has been absolute class once again tonight ?? Proving me wrong and I love it ? — Max Morley (@max1morley) July 7, 2020

We should keep ceballos changed my mind — Unai K (@unai_k2) July 7, 2020

I have changed my mind on Dani Ceballos…give him that deal or at least, get another year loan — Sidney ?? (@sidramatics) July 7, 2020

#Ceballos again pulling the strings for arsenal. Did not want us to sign him on permanent, but boi is he proving me wrong. — Ratan (@ratan_lanesra) July 7, 2020

Ceballos having another mad one ! He’s proving me wrong for sure, I wouldn’t be opposossed to another year long loan — ArsenalXsasuke (@ArsenalXsasuke) July 7, 2020

Ceballos is proving me wrong tbh…..wooowww — Bennie Ben (@SANTINO_254) July 7, 2020

Ceballos been decent since the restart fair play to him. — MP ???? (@MrMp__) July 7, 2020