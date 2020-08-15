Video: Man City punished on the break as Maxwel Cornet fires Lyon into the lead

In the 23rd minute of Manchester City’s Champions League quarter-final tie against Lyon, the Citizens found themselves in danger after a lovely ball was played over the top of their high line.

Karl Toko Ekambi ran onto the pass and before being tackled by Eric Garcia, but the ball spilled out and into the path of Maxwel Cornet.

The forward punished sweeper-keeper Ederson for being out of his goal as he tucked the ball into the back of the net with a tidy first-time finish from just outside the box.

Take a look at Lyon’s opener that sets them on the way to another upset below:

Lyon lead in Lisbon! ??? Maxwel Cornet sneaks his effort into the near post to stun Manchester City! The Ivorian's fourth goal against them in the Champions League!#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/0UmCn2ko8P — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 15, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and TUDN.

Pep Guardiola’s side still look far too suspect and shaky at the back to be crowned the best side in Europe.