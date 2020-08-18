Man City star Bernardo Silva embarrasses himself further by taking another shot at Liverpool fans

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is digging himself into a bit of a hole.

You will no doubt have seen by now that the Portugal international couldn’t resist a dig at Liverpool fans following his side’s exit from the Champions League at the hands of Lyon last week…

While it must be annoying receiving trolling tweets from fans of rival clubs, Silva is surely only going to invite more mockery by showing how much it bothers him.

It’s also really not professional to just insult them back in the way he has, with the 26-year-old now suggesting Reds supporters are too thick to read books…

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has already tweeted Silva to tell him to look at himself after a poor season, and it’s hard to argue with that.

The City star is a great player, but he’s not been at his best on the pitch in recent times and now he’s really not coming off at all well off it.