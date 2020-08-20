Manchester City 2020/21 Premier League fixtures in full

The Premier League fixture list is out and see below for Manchester City’s 2020/21 fixtures in full…
September
12: Aston Villa (h) POSTPONED
19: Wolves (a)
26: Leicester (h)
October
3: Leeds (a)
17: Arsenal (h)
24: West Ham (a)
31: Sheffield United (a)
November
7: Liverpool (h)
21: Tottenham (a)
28: Burnley (h)
December
5: Fulham (h)
12: Man Utd (a)
16: West Brom (h)
19: Southampton (a)
26: Newcastle (h)
28: Everton (a)
January
2: Chelsea (a)
13: Brighton (h)
16: Crystal Palace (h)
26: West Brom (a)
30: Sheffield United (h)
February
2: Burnley (a)
6: Liverpool (a)
13: Tottenham (h)
20: Arsenal (a)
27: West Ham (h)
March
6: Man Utd (h)
13: Fulham (a)
20: Wolves (h)
April
3: Leicester (a)
10: Leeds (h)
17: Aston Villa (a)
24: Southampton (h)
May
1: Crystal Palace (a)
8: Chelsea (h)
12: Newcastle (a)
15: Brighton (a)
23: Everton (h)