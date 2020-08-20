Manchester City 2020/21 Premier League fixtures in full

The Premier League fixture list is out and see below for Manchester City’s 2020/21 fixtures in full…

September

12: Aston Villa (h) POSTPONED

19: Wolves (a)

26: Leicester (h)

October

3: Leeds (a)

17: Arsenal (h)

24: West Ham (a)

31: Sheffield United (a)

November

7: Liverpool (h)

21: Tottenham (a)

28: Burnley (h)

December

5: Fulham (h)

12: Man Utd (a)

16: West Brom (h)

19: Southampton (a)

26: Newcastle (h)

28: Everton (a)

January

2: Chelsea (a)

13: Brighton (h)

16: Crystal Palace (h)

26: West Brom (a)

30: Sheffield United (h)

February

2: Burnley (a)

6: Liverpool (a)

13: Tottenham (h)

20: Arsenal (a)

27: West Ham (h)

March

6: Man Utd (h)

13: Fulham (a)

20: Wolves (h)

April

3: Leicester (a)

10: Leeds (h)

17: Aston Villa (a)

24: Southampton (h)

May

1: Crystal Palace (a)

8: Chelsea (h)

12: Newcastle (a)

15: Brighton (a)

23: Everton (h)