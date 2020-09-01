Lionel Messi “more likely than ever” to complete Manchester City transfer

Lionel Messi is being tipped as “more likely than ever” to complete a sensational summer transfer to Manchester City.

The Barcelona superstar’s future is in major doubt at the moment and various reports have suggested City are at the front of the queue for his signature.

Now Ladbrokes have been in touch to inform us that it’s looking more and more likely that Messi will be heading to City, as he’s now odds-on to make the Etihad Stadium his next destination.

Messi’s odds of a move to City have been slashed to 8/11, with a reunion with former Barca manager Pep Guardiola looking inevitable.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “It’s now looking more likely than ever before that Lionel Messi ends up at Manchester City.”

This would be a huge signing, not just for City, but for the Premier League as a whole, as it would be quite something to see the Argentine in English football.

Messi is considered perhaps the greatest footballer of all time and has spent his entire career so far at Barcelona before this major falling out with the club.

One can only hope we really are close to seeing the 33-year-old grace the English game before the end of his career.