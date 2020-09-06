Striker drops cheeky Arsenal transfer hint in social media exchange with Gunners fan

Arsenal fans may be intrigued by this latest social media hint from French striker Alexandre Lacazette.

The former Lyon man’s future has been in doubt for much of this summer as the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Juventus have been linked with a move for him.

This comes as Lacazette has struggled to feature regularly for Arsenal as he’s arguably failed to really live up to expectations at the Emirates Stadium.

Whilst clearly a fine player, the Frenchman hasn’t quite been consistent enough, and seems a sensible option for the exit door as the Gunners look to raise funds for signings in other areas of their squad.

Still, Arsenal fans have been pleading with Lacazette to stay at the club, with the player himself responding to an Instagram comment from one supporter in particular.

As picked up by the Metro and other outlets, Lacazette responded with a winking emoji to one plea to stay at Arsenal, suggesting perhaps that that is his plan.

The north London giants would do well to keep the 29-year-old as a squad player option, even if he doesn’t start regularly for Mikel Arteta’s side next season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the main man up front, but AFC still haven’t sorted out his contract so could do with backup options in that position.