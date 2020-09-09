Menu

Leeds United working to persuade PSG star to join in ambitious transfer

Leeds United are reportedly working on an ambitious transfer deal for Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Julian Draxler.

According to French outlet RMC, newly-promoted Leeds are working to persuade Draxler to make the move to Elland Road this summer in what would be a hugely exciting move for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Although Draxler has been a slightly underwhelming performer for PSG in recent times, he was once considered a world class young talent who could have a great career.

Even if things haven’t quite panned out that way, the Germany international would undoubtedly still make a fine signing for Leeds if they could convince him to make the move to England.

Leeds won promotion from the Championship last season to return to the top flight for the first time in 16 years, so they’ll no doubt be keen to have a strong transfer window in order to give themselves the best chance of staying in the Premier League.

Draxler could also do well to accept an offer as it would give him the chance to play more regularly again and potentially revive his career.

