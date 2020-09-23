Talks held: Liverpool discussing selling midfielder to Premier League club

Liverpool are reportedly in discussions over selling midfielder Harry Wilson to Burnley in a permanent transfer deal.

CaughtOffside were recently informed that Wilson had a number of admirers in England and Europe this summer, and that a loan with a view to a permanent exit was looking most likely for him.

However, it now sounds like Wilson could be heading for a permanent move now, as James Pearce of The Athletic claims talks have taken place over selling him to Burnley…

Liverpool in discussions with Burnley over the possible sale of Harry Wilson. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 23, 2020

The Wales international has looked a promising young talent for some time now, but it seems unlikely that he has much of a prospect of breaking into Jurgen Klopp’s side on a regular basis, just for the sheer quality of the competition in this Reds squad.

Wilson could do well to move to a team like Burnley and play more regularly to show what he can do at this level, so it will be interesting to see how this saga develops and how he can develop from here.

LFC fans may be disappointed to see the 23-year-old move on without getting much of a chance, but they can also be excited about new arrival Diogo Jota coming in in that area of the pitch.