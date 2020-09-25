Lionel Messi fires shot at Barcelona in emotional farewell message to Luis Suarez

Lionel Messi has aimed a dig at Barcelona’s hierarchy in a heartwarming farewell message to Luis Suarez, following the Uruguayan’s move to Atletico Madrid.

Messi expressed in a beautiful post on Instagram at how disappointed he is that Suarez is being ‘kicked out’ of the club rather than being treated as one of the ‘most important’ in Barcelona’s history.

Barcelona announced with an official statement that Atletico will pay up to €6m in variables for the signing of the experienced striker.

Suarez was understandably fighting back the emotions when he bid farewell to the Blaugrana during a press conference yesterday.

Lionel Messi firing more shots at the Barca board in his good-bye message to Luis Suarez… Suarez also reportedly refused to take a farewell picture with Bartomeu yesterday! [IG: leomessi] pic.twitter.com/4sXBiAGLx4 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) September 25, 2020

Barcelona’s disastrous end to last season, which saw them miss out on the La Liga title despite holding a lead heading into the restart, as well as fall in the Champions League in an embarrassing 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich, sparked a massive rebuild. Ronald Koeman has now been appointed as boss.

Messi himself eyed the exit door this summer, but was ultimately blocked in his attempts to leave by both the club and La Liga, due to their strict stance on the superstar’s release clause.

Suarez leaving the Camp Nou outfit certainly marks the end of an era, it will be interesting to see who replaces the talisman – if the cash-strapped side have freed up enough funds to do so.