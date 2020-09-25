Menu

Lionel Messi fires shot at Barcelona in emotional farewell message to Luis Suarez

Atletico Madrid
Lionel Messi has aimed a dig at Barcelona’s hierarchy in a heartwarming farewell message to Luis Suarez, following the Uruguayan’s move to Atletico Madrid.

Messi expressed in a beautiful post on Instagram at how disappointed he is that Suarez is being ‘kicked out’ of the club rather than being treated as one of the ‘most important’ in Barcelona’s history.

Barcelona announced with an official statement that Atletico will pay up to €6m in variables for the signing of the experienced striker.

Suarez was understandably fighting back the emotions when he bid farewell to the Blaugrana during a press conference yesterday.

Ya me venía haciendo la idea pero hoy entré al vestuario y me cayó la ficha de verdad. Que difícil va a ser no seguir compartiendo el día a día con vos, tanto en las canchas como afuera. Los vamos a extrañar muchísimo. Fueron muchos años, muchos mates, comidas, cenas… Muchas cosas que nunca se van a olvidar, todos los días juntos. Va a ser raro verte con otra camiseta y mucho más enfrentarte. Te merecías que te despidan como lo que sos: uno de los jugadores más importantes de la historia del club, consiguiendo cosas importantes tanto en lo grupal como individualmente. Y no que te echen como lo hicieron. Pero la verdad que a esta altura ya no me sorprende nada. Te deseo todo lo mejor en este nuevo desafío. Te quiero mucho, los quiero mucho. Hasta pronto, amigo.

Barcelona’s disastrous end to last season, which saw them miss out on the La Liga title despite holding a lead heading into the restart, as well as fall in the Champions League in an embarrassing 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich, sparked a massive rebuild. Ronald Koeman has now been appointed as boss.

Messi himself eyed the exit door this summer, but was ultimately blocked in his attempts to leave by both the club and La Liga, due to their strict stance on the superstar’s release clause.

Suarez leaving the Camp Nou outfit certainly marks the end of an era, it will be interesting to see who replaces the talisman – if the cash-strapped side have freed up enough funds to do so.

