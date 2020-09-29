Bid expected tonight: Club awaiting new offer from Arsenal for midfield target

According to RMC Sport’s Chief Football Editor Mohamed Bouhafsi, Lyon are expecting Arsenal to launch another offer for midfielder Houssem Aouar this evening.

Bouhafsi reported on the weekend that the Gunners have had bids of €36m and €38m rejected for the 22-year-old, with Lyon reportedly holding out for €50m for their prized asset.

The Athletic claimed yesterday that Mikel Arteta’s side are confident of strengthening their midfielder with the recruitment of at least one of Aouar or Atletico Madrid defensive midfielder Thomas Partey.

Bouhafsi also adds that Juventus remain interested in Aouar, providing some serious competition to the north London outfit.

#Juventus called #Lyon yesterday for Houssem #Aouar. The Italian club wanted to know Lyon’s asking price & the status of negotiations with Arsenal. For the moment, Juve have not made an offer for the midfielder. Lyon awaits a new #Arsenal offer in the evening ! — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) September 29, 2020

After a wonderful few seasons Aouar’s name has been linked with some of the biggest clubs around, the speculation seems to have led to ace’s performances dipping slightly since the new campaign started.

The creative midfielder was shown a straight red card a couple of weeks ago, to make matters even worse in this encounter this came on a night where Aouar was handed the captain’s armband.

Aouar was superb last season as Lyon defied the odds to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League, the playmaker scored nine goals and provided 10 assists last term.

Aouar’s fine performances earned him a first call-up to France’s senior squad, unfortunately the star never had the chance to make his debut as he tested positive for Covid-19 and was ruled out.