Where Arsenal went wrong with Houssem Aouar transfer pursuit as Thomas Partey joins instead

Arsenal reportedly got it all wrong with their attempted transfer approach for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar this summer.

In the end, the Gunners finished the transfer window strongly with the signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid, and fans will no doubt be happy with that deal.

Aouar is another top midfield talent, however, and The Athletic report that Arsenal did try signing him, but perhaps rubbed Lyon up the wrong way as Edu spoke to Juninho rather than the main club chief Jean-Michel Aulas.

The Ligue 1 giants have often sold many of their star players, including Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal in recent times, but the north Londoners clearly didn’t do their best work here as they failed to really discuss a deal with Aulas.

Lyon will have been well within their rights to snub Arsenal’s interest as a result, and that now means Aouar will be staying with the club for the time being.

It will be interesting to see how the young Frenchman develops from here, and some Gooners will no doubt hope a future deal may still be possible at some point.

For now, however, Partey is an excellent purchase and will more than make up for this failed attempt to sign Aouar.