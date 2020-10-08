“I would walk from Italy” – Ashley Young reveals desire for transfer back to former club

Former Manchester United winger Ashley Young has explained how he would leave Inter Milan behind if he were given the opportunity to return to Watford, he revealed while appearing on the club’s ‘Golden Tales‘ podcast.

Young, once a fully-fledged starter at Old Trafford, fell down the pecking order and was subsequently sold to Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan, where he currently plays his football.

Following Inter’s acquisition of Achraf Hakimi in the summer, Young is unlikely to be given regular minutes on the pitch at the San Siro this term, and it looks as though he could already have one eye on a return to his native England.

Young is quoted by Watford’s ‘Golden Tales’ podcast explaining how he would ‘walk away’ from Inter and Serie A if an opportunity arose to return to the Hornets.

“If I could go back and play there [at Watford] again, I would walk from Italy right now because it’s what I know, it’s where I come from and it’s what allowed me to be who I am and get where I am.” Our latest unmissable ‘Golden Tales’ podcast with @youngy18 is out now! ? — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) October 8, 2020

Young was given his professional debut by Watford, making 110 appearances before departing for Aston Villa. Now in the swansong of his career, he appears to be crying out for a fairy tale reunion.

Romantic it may be, some may see it as a little desperate appearing on a club’s podcast and asking them to sign you.

Young will have to wait and see if Watford have any interest in bringing him back. You’d have to think that his wages would provide somewhat of a stumbling block.

Though, if there’s no desire at Vicarage Road to bring Young home, he’ll probably be just fine in Milan.