Some extremely bizarre comments from Cristiano Ronaldo’s family have been shared on Twitter by Tancredi Palmeri in wake of his positive coronavirus test.

Ronaldo is the latest high-profile figure to test positive for coronavirus, as the BBC confirmed he had.

Footballers testing positive for the disease has become pretty common, but what’s not common is the manner in which Ronaldo’s family have responded to it – at least so Tancredi claims.

Look at the below tweet that the Italian journalist sent out on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, ‘quoting’ a statement from Ronaldo’s mother and daughter – and suggesting that the whole pandemic is a sham.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister and mother have shared a message: “If it has to be Cristiano Ronaldo to wake up the world, then he is sent by God.

From today thousands of people won’t believe anymore in Covid and tests. It’s biggest fraud ever seen” — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) October 14, 2020

It’s not entirely clear if Tancredi has got his translation muddled her, or if that’s actually what they said, but if they did, that’s quite a statement to be making, especially after the immense loss of life.

Regardless, it’s impossible to imagine that Cristiano himself would echo that view – especially while residing in Italy, which was the first European nation to be gripped by the virus.