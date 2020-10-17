Furious Liverpool contacted the Premier League in search of an explanation following their controversial draw with local rivals Everton, report the Guardian.

Liverpool can be forgiven for feeling aggrieved in wake of what was really two points dropped against Premier League leaders Everton.

Jordan Pickford should have seen red in the first-half for a reckless challenge which forced Virgil Van Dijk to leave the field injured. However, as Van Dijk was in an offside position before the foul was committed, it went unpunished.

In the 92nd minute of the contest, Jordan Henderson’s goal was also ruled out for offside, but it was difficult to see where exactly the offside was – and as per the Guardian – Liverpool don’t appear to think it was offside at all.

The Guardian report that Liverpool have approached the Premier League for an explanation on both why Pickford’s foul went unpunished and how exactly VAR determined that Sadio Mane was offside in the build up to Henderson’s goal.

Jurgen Klopp must be absolutely furious, and who could blame him.

As the report notes, both Van Dijk and summer signing Thiago could face lengthy layoffs in wake of the game. It’s a shocker of a day for everyone with any affiliation with Liverpool football club.