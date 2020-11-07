Michael Owen’s nagging concern over this Man United player

Just when it appeared that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might be out of a job if Manchester United lost at Everton on Saturday lunchtime, his players came through with a performance of note.

Once again, Bruno Fernandes was in the thick of it, providing one assist and scoring two of his own to help the Red Devils run out as 3-1 winners at Goodison Park.

There was lots for Solskjaer to like about the manner in which his team won the match, not least Edinson Cavani getting a debut goal for the club with almost the last kick of the game.

The Uruguayan appears to be settling in well to life at Old Trafford, however, Michael Owen has one nagging concern.

“He is off and running, he is going to be a very good [addition],” he said on Premier League Productions, cited by the Daily Express.

“Some players are brilliant regardless, some players don’t necessarily need crosses into the box, they can make an impact on the team regardless.

“I think this lad, I’ve watched him for years and years, there’s not many players I’ve ever seen with movement like him in the box when the ball’s coming.

“Now, Manchester United of old, he would have scored hundreds of goals in those teams.

“Now, are they going to get crosses into the box? Are they going to get cut-backs? And all these things that he prays on really.

“It’s a very good signing, I just hope he gets the ammunition to fire the bullets.”

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona dealt a huge blow with loss of this player to long-term injury Video: ‘His attributes are incredible’ – Lampard full of praise for this Chelsea player Video: ‘Clear our heads’ – Chris Wilder’s relief at another international break to give Sheffield United time to reset

The experience that Cavani possesses should at least ensure that he’s always willing to make the right runs at the right time.

If Solskjaer is still in a job for the next few weeks, then it’s incumbent upon him to ensure his other stars pick out the striker at the most opportune moments.