West Ham’s season is going from strength to strength under David Moyes, with the Scot masterminding another excellent win, this time at Elland Road against Leeds United.

Coming as it did against master tactician, Marcelo Bielsa, makes the achievement, to this point, all the more laudable.

Part of the reason for the east Londoners’ ascent up the table is the form of midfielder, Tomas Soucek.

His goal on Friday was his sixth in 24 games since signing for the Hammers from Slavia Prague in January according to TEAMtalk, and his general all-round play has been impressive.

So much so that TEAMtalk have noted that Soucek has grabbed the attention of Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich.

As a result, West Ham are preparing to offer the player a bumper pay rise to ensure he stays at the club, despite only offering him a four-year deal in the summer.

If the Hammers want to make that leap forward and become a team that is regularly challenging for Europe, then keeping hold of their best players is imperative.