Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs said to be very interested in a potential transfer deal for Toulouse wonderkid Kouadio Kone.

The 19-year-old looks a hugely promising young talent after making his breakthrough for Toulouse in recent times, playing for them in Ligue 1 last season and in Ligue 2 this term following their relegation.

Despite dropping down a level, it seems Kone remains highly rated, with Foot Mercato linking him with United, AC Milan and Borussia Monchengladbach.

United have often focused on promoting top young players, either from their academy or through good scouting and work in the transfer market.

Kone could be the next gem they discover and lure to Old Trafford, and it could provide them with a bright future if they can pull the signing off.

Beating the likes of Milan and Gladbach to the deal won’t necessarily be easy, but this does seem like a saga worth keeping an eye on in the months ahead.