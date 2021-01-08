Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum has just missed a glaring oppotuntity to double his side’s lead against a youthful Aston Villa in Friday night’s FA Cup Third Round tie.

After Dean Smith was forced to name a youth side against the English champions due to a severe outbreak in COVID-19 positive tests among their first-team, Friday night was always going to be a hard ask.

However, despite naming a team with an average age of well below 18, Villa will consider themselves lucky not to be 2-0 down inside the opening 10-minutes.

After Sadio Mane opened the scoring early on, unfortunately for the Reds, midfielder Wijnaldum fluffed his lines when they really mattered.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport