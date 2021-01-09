In yet another sign of how insignificant footballers and their clubs believe the spread of Covid-19 is, Santos have, unbelievably, played their Copa Libertadores tie against Boca Juniors despite knowing that their goalkeeper had tested positive.

According to MARCA, the positive test on custodian, John, was the reason that the club didn’t return to the changing rooms at half-time.

The outlet also note that the Brazilian club deliberately concealed the information regarding the positive test in order to allow the keeper to play.

Incredibly, Santos also had a second player that had tested positive for coronavirus, but Wagner Leonardo stayed on the bench.

It isn’t known at this stage what action the governing body, CONMEBOL, will take, but it’s hard to believe that Santos will be allowed to stay in the competition after such a flagrant disregard for the rules.

In any event, Boca appear ready to make an official complaint, which, if upheld, would surely mean a bye into the next round for the Argentinian outfit.