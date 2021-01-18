Ex-Arsenal star Kevin Campbell has told Football Insider that he can see the sale of Eddie Nketiah to West Ham from Arsenal ‘happening’ in the current transfer window.

Campbell has offered his thoughts on a move across London for the 21-year-old after the Evening Standard reported Nketiah was a target for the Hammers after the sale of Sebastian Haller.

Despite transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Gunners have no intention of selling the striker in the January transfer window, Campbell thinks that stance could be changed.

Campbell, who spent a decade playing with Arsenal, believes that the Gunners would cash in if they were to receive a £20m bid for Nketiah, as funds could be reinvested into other areas of the squad.

Nketiah has started in 12 of his 22 appearances for Arsenal this season, with the ace contributing three goals in the 16 of those outings that have come domestically.

Here’s what Campbell has had to say on Nketiah possibly moving across to east London:

“With Martinelli back in the frame as well, West Ham might be a good opportunity for Nketiah to leave whether it be on loan or permanently, and I can see it happening.”

“Arteta has to chop and change that squad. There are a couple of tough decisions coming up.”

“If you can get £20million for Nketiah, that could be put to good use somewhere else in the squad. There is more of a need in other positions so I think it is business that the club might do.”

David Moyes’ side absolutely have to add a striker to their ranks this months after cutting their losses on Sebastian Haller in a shock sale to Ajax.

This has left them with a returning from injury Michail Antonio as their only senior centre-forward option, it’s surprising to see that the Hammers are yet to resolve this situation this late into the window.

With the Standard’s report reiterating that Nketiah is in the final 18 months of his contract, Arsenal can’t really afford to rule out a sale at this point – but whether West Ham would show concrete interest is another matter.

Whilst Nketiah is the England Under-21s’ all-time record scorer, four of the ace’s 12 goals for Arsenal have come in the Premier League – he’s understandably not played a major role as he acts as the alternative to Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but the Hammers should really eye someone with a little more experience and a more proven goalscoring record at senior level.